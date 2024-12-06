Os nomeados para a edição de 2025 dos Critics Choice Awards foram anunciados na quinta-feira, 5 de dezembro.

Com seis nomeações, a liderança é de “Shōgun”, disponível em Portugal com a Disney+: Melhor Série de Drama, Ator (Hiroyuki Sanada), Atriz (Anna Sawai), Ator Secundário (Tadanobu Asano e Takehiro Hira) e Atriz Secundária (Moeka Hoshi).

Destaca-se ainda o reconhecimento a novas séries como “The Penguin”, “The Day of the Jackal", "Professor de Inglês" e “Disclaimer”, ao lado das mais veteranas “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “A Diplomata” e “What We Do in the Shadows”.

Já "The Bear" e "“Foi Sempre a Agatha” ficam só por uma nomeação.

Os vencedores ds prémios da Critics Choice Association serão conhecidos numa cerimónia em Los Angeles a 12 de janeiro juntamente com os da área de cinema, cujas nomeações serão anunciadas a 12 de dezembro.

NOMEADOS:

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

“The Day of the Jackal” (SkyShowtime)

“A Diplomata” (Netflix)

“Evil” (SkyShowtime)

“Industry” (Max)

“Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)

“The Old Man” (FX / Disney+)

“Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man” (FX / Disney+)

Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who” (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal” (SkyShowtime)

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney)

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander” (Starz / Netflix)

Kathy Bates – “Matlock” (CBS)

Shanola Hampton – “Found” (NBC)

Keira Knightley – “Black Doves” (Netflix)

Keri Russell – “A Diplomata” (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Tadanobu Asano – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)

Michael Emerson – “Evil” (SkyShowtime)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – “Found” (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)

John Lithgow – “The Old Man” (FX / Disney+)

Sam Reid – “Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Moeka Hoshi – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)

Allison Janney – “A Diplomata” (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – “Special Ops: Lioness” (SkyShowtime)

Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock” (CBS)

Anna Sawai – “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

“Abbott Elementary” (Disney+)

“Hacks” (HBO | Max)

“Homicídios ao Domicílio” (Disney+)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Professor de Inglês” (FX / Disney+)

“Somebody Somewhere” (Max)

“St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Disney+)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Brian Jordan Alvarez – “English Teacher” (FX / Disney+)

Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

Steve Martin – ““Homicídios ao Domicílio”” (Disney+)

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Disney+)

Martin Short – “O“Homicídios ao Domicílio”” (Disney+)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (Disney+)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Disney+)

Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere” (Max)

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (Max)

Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks” (Max)

Asher Grodman – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Disney+)

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Michael Urie – “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” ((Disney+)

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear” (FX / Disney+)

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (Max)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (Disney+)

Stephanie Koenig – “Professor de Inglês” (FX / Disney+)

Patti LuPone – “Foi Sempre a Agatha” (Disney+)

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

“Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

“Mr Bates vs the Post Office” (PBS)

“The Penguin” (Max)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

“We Were the Lucky Ones” (Disney+)

MELHOR TELEFILME

“The Great Lillian Hall” (Max)

“It’s What’s Inside” (Netflix)

“Música” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Out of My Mind” (Disney+)

“Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

“V/H/S/Beyond” (Shudder)

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILME

Colin Farrell – “The Penguin” (Max)

Richard Gadd – “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX / Disney+)

Kevin Kline – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – “A Gentleman in Moscow” (SkyShowtime)

Andrew Scott – “Ripley” (Netflix)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILME

Cate Blanchett – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – “True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Jessica Lange – “The Great Lillian Hall” (Max)

Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin” (Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – “Out of My Mind” (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX / Disney+)

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILME

Robert Downey Jr. – “The Sympathizer” (Max)

Hugh Grant – “The Regime” (Max)

Ron Cephas Jones – “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic / Disney+)

Logan Lerman – “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Disney+)

Liev Schreiber – “The Perfect Couple” (Netflix)

Treat Williams – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX / Disney+)

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILME

Dakota Fanning – “Ripley” (Netflix)

Leila George – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – “Three Women” (Starz)

Jessica Gunning – “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell – “The Penguin” (Max)

Kali Reis – “True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

MELHOR SÉRIE ESTRANGEIRA

“Acapulco” (Apple TV+)

“Citadel: Honey Bunny” (Amazon Prime Video)

“La Máquina” (Hulu)

“The Law According to Lidia Poët” (Netflix)

“My Brilliant Friend” (Max)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Senna” (Netflix)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE ANIMAÇÃO

“Batman: Caped Crusader” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox / Disney+)

“Invincible” (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Simpsons” (Fox / Disney+)

“X-Men ’97” (Disney+)

MELHOR TALK SHOW

“Hot Ones” (YouTube)

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“The Graham Norton Show” (BBC America)

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” (Netflix)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

MELHOR ESPECIAL DE COMÉDIA

“Ali Wong: Single Lady” (Netflix)

“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny” (Disney+)

“Kevin James: Irregardless” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die” (Max)

“Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special” (Netflix)

“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings” (Max)