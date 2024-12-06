A caminho dos
Óscares 2025
Os nomeados para a edição de 2025 dos Critics Choice Awards foram anunciados na quinta-feira, 5 de dezembro.
Com seis nomeações, a liderança é de “Shōgun”, disponível em Portugal com a Disney+: Melhor Série de Drama, Ator (Hiroyuki Sanada), Atriz (Anna Sawai), Ator Secundário (Tadanobu Asano e Takehiro Hira) e Atriz Secundária (Moeka Hoshi).
Destaca-se ainda o reconhecimento a novas séries como “The Penguin”, “The Day of the Jackal", "Professor de Inglês" e “Disclaimer”, ao lado das mais veteranas “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “A Diplomata” e “What We Do in the Shadows”.
Já "The Bear" e "“Foi Sempre a Agatha” ficam só por uma nomeação.
Os vencedores ds prémios da Critics Choice Association serão conhecidos numa cerimónia em Los Angeles a 12 de janeiro juntamente com os da área de cinema, cujas nomeações serão anunciadas a 12 de dezembro.
NOMEADOS:
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
“The Day of the Jackal” (SkyShowtime)
“A Diplomata” (Netflix)
“Evil” (SkyShowtime)
“Industry” (Max)
“Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)
“The Old Man” (FX / Disney+)
“Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)
“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man” (FX / Disney+)
Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who” (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal” (SkyShowtime)
Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney)
Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander” (Starz / Netflix)
Kathy Bates – “Matlock” (CBS)
Shanola Hampton – “Found” (NBC)
Keira Knightley – “Black Doves” (Netflix)
Keri Russell – “A Diplomata” (Netflix)
Anna Sawai – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Tadanobu Asano – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)
Michael Emerson – “Evil” (SkyShowtime)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – “Found” (NBC)
Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)
John Lithgow – “The Old Man” (FX / Disney+)
Sam Reid – “Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA EM SÉRIE DRAMA
Moeka Hoshi – “Shōgun” (FX / Disney+)
Allison Janney – “A Diplomata” (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman – “Special Ops: Lioness” (SkyShowtime)
Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock” (CBS)
Anna Sawai – “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw – “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
“Abbott Elementary” (Disney+)
“Hacks” (HBO | Max)
“Homicídios ao Domicílio” (Disney+)
“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
“Professor de Inglês” (FX / Disney+)
“Somebody Somewhere” (Max)
“St. Denis Medical” (NBC)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Disney+)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Brian Jordan Alvarez – “English Teacher” (FX / Disney+)
Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)
Steve Martin – ““Homicídios ao Domicílio”” (Disney+)
Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Disney+)
Martin Short – “O“Homicídios ao Domicílio”” (Disney+)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (Disney+)
Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Disney+)
Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere” (Max)
Jean Smart – “Hacks” (Max)
Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Paul W. Downs – “Hacks” (Max)
Asher Grodman – “Ghosts” (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX / Disney+)
Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)
Michael Urie – “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” ((Disney+)
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear” (FX / Disney+)
Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (Max)
Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (Disney+)
Stephanie Koenig – “Professor de Inglês” (FX / Disney+)
Patti LuPone – “Foi Sempre a Agatha” (Disney+)
Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE
“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
“Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)
“Mr Bates vs the Post Office” (PBS)
“The Penguin” (Max)
“Ripley” (Netflix)
“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)
“We Were the Lucky Ones” (Disney+)
MELHOR TELEFILME
“The Great Lillian Hall” (Max)
“It’s What’s Inside” (Netflix)
“Música” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Out of My Mind” (Disney+)
“Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)
“V/H/S/Beyond” (Shudder)
MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILME
Colin Farrell – “The Penguin” (Max)
Richard Gadd – “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
Tom Hollander – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX / Disney+)
Kevin Kline – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
Ewan McGregor – “A Gentleman in Moscow” (SkyShowtime)
Andrew Scott – “Ripley” (Netflix)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILME
Cate Blanchett – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
Jodie Foster – “True Detective: Night Country” (Max)
Jessica Lange – “The Great Lillian Hall” (Max)
Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin” (Max)
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – “Out of My Mind” (Disney+)
Naomi Watts – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX / Disney+)
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILME
Robert Downey Jr. – “The Sympathizer” (Max)
Hugh Grant – “The Regime” (Max)
Ron Cephas Jones – “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic / Disney+)
Logan Lerman – “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Disney+)
Liev Schreiber – “The Perfect Couple” (Netflix)
Treat Williams – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX / Disney+)
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA EM MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFILME
Dakota Fanning – “Ripley” (Netflix)
Leila George – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – “Three Women” (Starz)
Jessica Gunning – “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
Deirdre O’Connell – “The Penguin” (Max)
Kali Reis – “True Detective: Night Country” (Max)
MELHOR SÉRIE ESTRANGEIRA
“Acapulco” (Apple TV+)
“Citadel: Honey Bunny” (Amazon Prime Video)
“La Máquina” (Hulu)
“The Law According to Lidia Poët” (Netflix)
“My Brilliant Friend” (Max)
“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)
“Senna” (Netflix)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE ANIMAÇÃO
“Batman: Caped Crusader” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Bluey” (Disney+)
“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox / Disney+)
“Invincible” (Amazon Prime Video)
“The Simpsons” (Fox / Disney+)
“X-Men ’97” (Disney+)
MELHOR TALK SHOW
“Hot Ones” (YouTube)
“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
“The Graham Norton Show” (BBC America)
“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” (Netflix)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
MELHOR ESPECIAL DE COMÉDIA
“Ali Wong: Single Lady” (Netflix)
“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny” (Disney+)
“Kevin James: Irregardless” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die” (Max)
“Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special” (Netflix)
“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings” (Max)
