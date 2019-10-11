All the lights couldn't put out the dark

Runnin' through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?

What do you mean?

I'm sorry by the way

Never going back now

It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same

