Quase dois anos depois de ter editado o primeiro álbum a solo, Harry Styles está de volta com novas canções. O seu single mais recente, "Lights Up", foi lançado esta sexta-feira, dia 11 de outubro, juntamente com um videoclip.
O vídeo é protagonizado pelo cantor, que aparece rodeado por várias pessoas. Nas redes sociais, os fãs de Harry Styles aplaudiram as "cenas sensuais" e defendem que o novo single é um "hino bissexual".
Os seguidores mais atentos do artista lembraram ainda que o tema e o vídeo foram lançados esta sexta-feira, dia em que celebra, nos Estados Unidos, o National Coming Out Day (Dia Nacional de Sair do Armário, em tradução livre).
Veja o vídeo:
Letra de "Lights Up":
What do you mean?
I'm sorry by the way
Never coming back down
Can't you see?
I could, but wouldn't stay
Wouldn't put it like that
What do you mean?
I'm sorry by the way
I'm never coming around
It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same
La-da-da-da-da
All the lights couldn't put out the dark
Runnin' through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I'm not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I'm not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, so bright sometimes
Shine, I'm not ever (Oh)
What do you mean?
I'm sorry by the way
Never going back now
It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same
La-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
La-da-da-da-da (Oh)
All the lights couldn't put out the dark
Runnin' through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?
