A edição desta sexta-feira, dia 26 de fevereiro, da rubrica semanal do SAPO Mag abre com "Carnage", de Nick Cave. Sem aviso, o músico editou um novo álbum, que conta com a colaboração de Warren Ellis, dos Bad Seeds.

De acordo com o artista australiano, o novo álbum "caiu do céu e foi uma bênção", depois de começar a "ler, escrever obsessivamente e a pensar em coisas sentado na varanda".

A playlist Música Nova Às Sextas segue com "Only Wanna Be With You", de Post Malone, que serve com prenda de aniversário para o Pikachu e companhia - em antecipação da celebração do 25º aniversário do Pokémon, o artista fez uma versão do tema de 1995 dos Hootie and the Blowfish.

C. Tangana, Green Day, Pedro Abrunhosa, Wet Bed Gang, Pop Smoke e Dengaz também estão em destaque na abertura da playlist do SAPO Mag. Esta semana, em Música Nova Às Sextas, pode ainda ouvir os novos singles de Nick Jonas, The Offspring, D'alva & Cláudia Pascoal, Wolf Alice e Moonspell.

MÚSICA NOVA ÀS SEXTAS #58

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage

Post Malone - Only Wanna Be With You - Pokémon 25 Version

C. Tangana - Párteme La Cara

Green Day - Here Comes the Shock

Pedro Abrunhosa - Litania - Não Chores Mais Por Mim

Wet Bed Gang - Balenciaga

Pop Smoke - AP - Music from the film Boogie

Dengaz - Eu Avisei

Young - Jardim

Rui Massena - 70 Percent

Nick Jonas - Spaceman

Apollo G - Horta

D'alva & Cláudia Pascoal - Honesty Bar

The Offspring - Let The Bad Times Roll

Beatriz Pessoa - Acordar

Zara Larsson - Look What You've Done

Becky G - Rotate

André ViaMonte - Chasing Cars

Celina Da Piedade - As Cobrinhas D’Água / Tricot (Live)

Drakeo the Ruler - Talk To Me

Madison Beer - Blue

Yung Bleu - Thieves In Atlanta (feat. Coi Leray)

Chloe x Halle - 80/20

Sam Ryder - Whirlwind

Alesso - Leave A Little Love

Jade Bird - Open up the heavens

Wolf Alice - The Last Man on Earth

Robin Schulz - One More Time (feat. Alida)

Mills - Slide Thru

Julien Baker - Heatwave

Thomston - JPA989

Joel Corry - BED

Maisie Peters - John Hughes Movie

Fred again.. - Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)

Baby Queen - These Drugs

Ben Howard - Far Out

Tiana Blake - Interruption

Carla Monroe - Shapes

Josie Man - Cuts & Bruises

CMAT - I Don't Really Care For You

Ryan Mack - Perfect on Me

Frances - Rare

Brisa - Loop

April Ivy - Fico por Aqui

Showtek - Pum Pum

CARLA - All I Want is Here

Rogério Charraz - Deixa o Teu Coração

Dom La Nena - Tempo

Os Lacraus - Faço das Ruínas Recreios

Flock of Dimes - Price of Blue

Julien Baker - Heatwave

O Incrível Homem Bomba - Estrada

Diogo Machado - Um Só

INFANTE - Tão Longe

Sebastião - Vem

Moonspell - The Hermit Saints

Vado Más Ki Ás - Tribunal

FRANKIEONTHEGUITAR - Imagina

The Vaccines - Fire

CHAI - Maybe Chocolate Chips

Freddie Gibbs - Winter in America - From “Black History Always / Music For the Movement Vol. 2"

Noname - Rainforest

Alice Longyu Gao - She Abunai

Helado Negro - Sound and Vision

Tiago Sousa - The Myth of Sisyphus

Smerz - Flashing

Bachelor - Anything at All

Petey x Miya Folick - Haircut

Half Waif - Party's Over

Alan Vega - Nike Soldier

Pussy Riot - TOXIC (feat. Dorian Electra)

Kero Kero Bonito - The Princess and the Clock

Dinosaur Jr. - I Ran Away

The Horrors - Lout

Requin Chagrin - Déjà vu

GusGus - Our World - Radio Edit