A edição desta sexta-feira, dia 26 de fevereiro, da rubrica semanal do SAPO Mag abre com "Carnage", de Nick Cave. Sem aviso, o músico editou um novo álbum, que conta com a colaboração de Warren Ellis, dos Bad Seeds.
De acordo com o artista australiano, o novo álbum "caiu do céu e foi uma bênção", depois de começar a "ler, escrever obsessivamente e a pensar em coisas sentado na varanda".
A playlist Música Nova Às Sextas segue com "Only Wanna Be With You", de Post Malone, que serve com prenda de aniversário para o Pikachu e companhia - em antecipação da celebração do 25º aniversário do Pokémon, o artista fez uma versão do tema de 1995 dos Hootie and the Blowfish.
C. Tangana, Green Day, Pedro Abrunhosa, Wet Bed Gang, Pop Smoke e Dengaz também estão em destaque na abertura da playlist do SAPO Mag. Esta semana, em Música Nova Às Sextas, pode ainda ouvir os novos singles de Nick Jonas, The Offspring, D'alva & Cláudia Pascoal, Wolf Alice e Moonspell.
MÚSICA NOVA ÀS SEXTAS #58
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage
Post Malone - Only Wanna Be With You - Pokémon 25 Version
C. Tangana - Párteme La Cara
Green Day - Here Comes the Shock
Pedro Abrunhosa - Litania - Não Chores Mais Por Mim
Wet Bed Gang - Balenciaga
Pop Smoke - AP - Music from the film Boogie
Dengaz - Eu Avisei
Young - Jardim
Rui Massena - 70 Percent
Nick Jonas - Spaceman
Apollo G - Horta
D'alva & Cláudia Pascoal - Honesty Bar
The Offspring - Let The Bad Times Roll
Beatriz Pessoa - Acordar
Zara Larsson - Look What You've Done
Becky G - Rotate
André ViaMonte - Chasing Cars
Celina Da Piedade - As Cobrinhas D’Água / Tricot (Live)
Drakeo the Ruler - Talk To Me
Madison Beer - Blue
Yung Bleu - Thieves In Atlanta (feat. Coi Leray)
Chloe x Halle - 80/20
Sam Ryder - Whirlwind
Alesso - Leave A Little Love
Jade Bird - Open up the heavens
Wolf Alice - The Last Man on Earth
Robin Schulz - One More Time (feat. Alida)
Mills - Slide Thru
Julien Baker - Heatwave
Thomston - JPA989
Joel Corry - BED
Maisie Peters - John Hughes Movie
Fred again.. - Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)
Baby Queen - These Drugs
Ben Howard - Far Out
Tiana Blake - Interruption
Carla Monroe - Shapes
Josie Man - Cuts & Bruises
CMAT - I Don't Really Care For You
Ryan Mack - Perfect on Me
Frances - Rare
Brisa - Loop
April Ivy - Fico por Aqui
Showtek - Pum Pum
CARLA - All I Want is Here
Rogério Charraz - Deixa o Teu Coração
Dom La Nena - Tempo
Os Lacraus - Faço das Ruínas Recreios
Flock of Dimes - Price of Blue
Julien Baker - Heatwave
O Incrível Homem Bomba - Estrada
Diogo Machado - Um Só
INFANTE - Tão Longe
Sebastião - Vem
Moonspell - The Hermit Saints
Vado Más Ki Ás - Tribunal
FRANKIEONTHEGUITAR - Imagina
The Vaccines - Fire
CHAI - Maybe Chocolate Chips
Freddie Gibbs - Winter in America - From “Black History Always / Music For the Movement Vol. 2"
Noname - Rainforest
Alice Longyu Gao - She Abunai
Helado Negro - Sound and Vision
Tiago Sousa - The Myth of Sisyphus
Smerz - Flashing
Bachelor - Anything at All
Petey x Miya Folick - Haircut
Half Waif - Party's Over
Alan Vega - Nike Soldier
Pussy Riot - TOXIC (feat. Dorian Electra)
Kero Kero Bonito - The Princess and the Clock
Dinosaur Jr. - I Ran Away
The Horrors - Lout
Requin Chagrin - Déjà vu
GusGus - Our World - Radio Edit
