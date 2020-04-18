A iniciativa "One World: Together at Home" acontece na madrugada deste sábado para domingo, a partir da uma da manhã, e poderá ser vista online e na televisão (TVI e MTV). Também poderá acompanhar o festival aqui no SAPO Mag.
Antes do evento principal, entre as 19h00 e a uma da manhã, decorre espetáculo (pre-show) de seis horas transmitido por streaming. Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Milky Chance, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Christine And The Queens, Finneas, Jack Johnson, Jessie J e John Legend são alguns dos artistas que participam.
VEJA O DIRETO:
A partir da uma da manhã, arranca a emissão principal do "One World: Together at Home". Em Portugal, os concertos em direto poderão ser acompanhados na TVI, na MTV e na Rádio Comercial.
A lista de convidados é (muito) grande e Lady Gaga assumiu a curadoria do evento que vai contar com (respire fundo e tome nota): Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Lang Lang, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy e Stevie Wonder são alguns dos artistas que vão participar no evento - saiba mais aqui.
ALINHAMENTO DO PRE-SHOW:
19h00 - 20h59
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Black Coffee
Charlie Puth
Eason Chan
Hozier & Maren Morris
Hussain Al Jassmi
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie Reyez
Kesha
Lang Lang
Liam Payne
Lisa Mishra
Luis Fonsi
Milky Chance
Niall Horan
Picture This
Rita Ora
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Vishal Mishra
21h00 - 22h59
Adam Lambert
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Cassper Nyovest
Christine And The Queens
Common
Delta Goodrem
Ellie Goulding
Finneas
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Juanes
Kesha
Michael Bublé
Rita Ora
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Zucchero
23h00 - 00h59
Angèle
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Charlie Puth
Christine And The Queens
Common
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie J
John Legend
Juanes
Lady Antebellum
Leslie Odom Jr.
Luis Fonsi
Niall Horan
Picture This
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
SuperM
Comentários