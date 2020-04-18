A iniciativa "One World: Together at Home" acontece na madrugada deste sábado para domingo, a partir da uma da manhã, e poderá ser vista online e na televisão (TVI e MTV). Também poderá acompanhar o festival aqui no SAPO Mag.

Antes do evento principal, entre as 19h00 e a uma da manhã, decorre espetáculo (pre-show) de seis horas transmitido por streaming. Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Milky Chance, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Christine And The Queens, Finneas, Jack Johnson, Jessie J e John Legend são alguns dos artistas que participam.

VEJA O DIRETO:

A partir da uma da manhã, arranca a emissão principal do "One World: Together at Home". Em Portugal, os concertos em direto poderão ser acompanhados na TVI, na MTV e na Rádio Comercial.

A lista de convidados é (muito) grande e Lady Gaga assumiu a curadoria do evento que vai contar com (respire fundo e tome nota): Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Lang Lang, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy e Stevie Wonder são alguns dos artistas que vão participar no evento - saiba mais aqui.

ALINHAMENTO DO PRE-SHOW:

19h00 - 20h59

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Black Coffee

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Hozier & Maren Morris

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie Reyez

Kesha

Lang Lang

Liam Payne

Lisa Mishra

Luis Fonsi

Milky Chance

Niall Horan

Picture This

Rita Ora

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Vishal Mishra

21h00 - 22h59

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Cassper Nyovest

Christine And The Queens

Common

Delta Goodrem

Ellie Goulding

Finneas

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Juanes

Kesha

Michael Bublé

Rita Ora

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Zucchero

23h00 - 00h59

Angèle

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Christine And The Queens

Common

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie J

John Legend

Juanes

Lady Antebellum

Leslie Odom Jr.

Luis Fonsi

Niall Horan

Picture This

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

SuperM