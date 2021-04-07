Os nomeados aos iHeartRadio Music Awards foram anunciados esta quarta-feira, dia 7 de abril. Harry Styles e The Weeknd, ambos com seis nomeações cada, seguem na frente da corrida, seguidos por Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa e Ariana Grande.

"Blinding Lights", de The Weeknd, "Circles", de Post Malone, "Don’t Start Now", de Dua Lipa, "ROCKSTAR",de DaBaby com Roddy Ricch, e "Watermelon Sugar", de Harry Styles, concorrem na categoria de Canção do Ano, o principal galardão dos iHeartRadio Music.

Além das categorias tradicionais, a organização anunciou novos prémios dedicados aos artistas que se tornaram populares no TikTok.

A entrega dos prémios está agendada para o dia 27 de maio, em Los Angeles, no Dolby Theater.

Lista de nomeados:

Canção do Ano

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Melhor Artista Feminina

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista Masculino

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd

Melhor Duo ou Grupo do Ano

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Melhor Colaboração

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Melhor Artista Pop

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Melhor Canção de Rock ou Alternativa

“Bang!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Melhor Artista de Rock ou Alternativo

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots

Artista Revelação de Rock ou Rock Alternativo

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Melhor Canção Rock

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” – Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Melhor Artista Rock

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless

Canção Country do Ano

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Melhor Artista Country

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Artista Revelação de Country

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Melhor Artista Dance

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Melhor Artista de Hip Hop

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Artista Revelação de Hip-Hop

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch

Melhor Artista de Pop Latino ou Regueton

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Artista Latino Revelação

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro

Produtor do Ano

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Compositor do Ano

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Melhor Composição

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

Melhor Versão

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

Melhor Videoclip

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Hawái” – Maluma

“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

Estrela das Redes Sociais

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Melhor Coreografia

BTS – Son Sung Deuk

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown

WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

Melhor Coreografia do TikTok