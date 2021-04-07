Os nomeados aos iHeartRadio Music Awards foram anunciados esta quarta-feira, dia 7 de abril. Harry Styles e The Weeknd, ambos com seis nomeações cada, seguem na frente da corrida, seguidos por Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa e Ariana Grande.
"Blinding Lights", de The Weeknd, "Circles", de Post Malone, "Don’t Start Now", de Dua Lipa, "ROCKSTAR",de DaBaby com Roddy Ricch, e "Watermelon Sugar", de Harry Styles, concorrem na categoria de Canção do Ano, o principal galardão dos iHeartRadio Music.
Além das categorias tradicionais, a organização anunciou novos prémios dedicados aos artistas que se tornaram populares no TikTok.
A entrega dos prémios está agendada para o dia 27 de maio, em Los Angeles, no Dolby Theater.
Lista de nomeados:
Canção do Ano
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Circles” – Post Malone
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
Melhor Artista Feminina
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista Masculino
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- The Weeknd
Melhor Duo ou Grupo do Ano
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- twenty one pilots
Melhor Colaboração
- “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
- “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Melhor Artista Pop
- 24kGoldn
- blackbear
- Doja Cat
- JP Saxe
- Pop Smoke
Melhor Canção de Rock ou Alternativa
- “Bang!” – AJR
- “Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly
- “everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish
- “Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots
- “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Melhor Artista de Rock ou Alternativo
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Billie Eilish
- Cage the Elephant
- twenty one pilots
Artista Revelação de Rock ou Rock Alternativo
- Ashe
- Dayglow
- Powfu
- Royal & The Serpent
- Wallows
Melhor Canção Rock
- “Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless
- “Patience” – Chris Cornell
- “Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters
- “Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
- “Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne
Melhor Artista Rock
- AC/DC
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Shinedown
- The Pretty Reckless
Canção Country do Ano
- “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
- “Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
- “One Margarita” – Luke Bryan
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
Melhor Artista Country
- Blake Shelton
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Artista Revelação de Country
- Ashley McBryde
- Gabby Barrett
- HARDY
- Ingrid Andress
- Jameson Rodgers
Melhor Artista Dance
- Anabel Englund
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa
- Tiësto
Melhor Artista de Hip Hop
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch
Artista Revelação de Hip-Hop
- Jack Harlow
- Moneybagg Yo
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
- Roddy Ricch
Melhor Artista de Pop Latino ou Regueton
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Artista Latino Revelação
- Chesca
- Jay Wheeler
- Natanael Cano
- Neto Bernal
- Rauw Alejandro
Produtor do Ano
- Andrew Watt
- Dr Luke
- Frank Dukes
- Louis Bell
- Max Martin
Compositor do Ano
- Ali Tamposi
- Amy Allen
- Ashley Gorley
- Dan Nigro
- Finneas
Melhor Composição
- “Adore You” – Harry Styles
- “Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “cardigan” – Taylor Swift
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- “If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
- “Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
- “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
Melhor Versão
- “Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover
- “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover
- “Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover
- “Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover
- “Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover
Melhor Videoclip
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “Dynamite” – BTS
- “Hawái” – Maluma
- “How You Like That” – BLACKPINK
- “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
- “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
- “Yummy” – Justin Bieber
Estrela das Redes Sociais
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Jaden Hossler
- LILHUDDY
- Nessa Barrett
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
Melhor Coreografia
- BTS – Son Sung Deuk
- “34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson
- “Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
- “Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
- “Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna
- “Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
- “Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown
- WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
- “Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
Melhor Coreografia do TikTok
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
- “Say So” – Doja Cat
- “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Comentários