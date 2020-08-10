A MTV já revelou quem vai apresentar a gala da 37.ª edição dos MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs). A escolhida foi Keke Palmer, atriz, cantora, apresentadora e ativista "e uma porta-voz apaixonada da sua geração", assinala o canal.
"Keke Palmer é uma verdadeira força energética e uma ameaça quádrupla, com um humor cómico imparável, que estamos certos de que fará com que esta edição seja verdadeiramente inesquecível", descreve Bruce Gillmer, responsável musical da ViacomCBS Media Networks.
A cerimónia da edição de 2020 dos MTV VMAs decorre no Barclays Center, em Nova Iorque, a 30 de agosto, a partir da uma da manhã, e será transmitida em direto na MTV Portugal. Devido à pandemia da COVID-19, a gala será realizada virtualmente.
Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga lideram a corrida aos prémios, ambas com nove indicações cada. The Weeknd e Billie Eilish também seguem na frente da lista, somando seis nomeações cada.
Com "Rain On Me", Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande partilham a nomeação na categoria que premeia o melhor Vídeo do Ano - Eminem ft. Juice WRL, Future ft. Drake, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd também estão na corrida.
Já na categoria Canção do Ano, um dos prémios mais cobiçados, a disputa é entre Billie Eilish (“everything i wanted”), Doja Cat (“Say So”), Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande ( “Rain On Me”), Megan Thee Stallion ( “Savage”), Post Malone (“Circles”) e Roddy Ricch (“The Box”).
Conheça os nomeados das principais categorias:
VÍDEO DO ANO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTISTA DO ANO
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
CANÇÃO DO ANO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
ARTISTA PUSH DO ANO
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – RCA Records
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
MELHOR CANÇÃO POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
MELHOR CANÇÃO HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
MELHOR CANÇÃO ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
MELHOR CANÇÃO ALTERNATIVA
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MELHOR CANÇÃO LATINA
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
MELHOR CANÇÃO R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
MELHOR CANÇÃO K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
MELHOR VÍDEO FILMADO EM CASA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MELHOR ATUAÇÃO NA QUARENTENA
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
