Charli xcx editou esta sexta-feira, 11 de outubro, o disco de remisturas "Brat and It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat", que já se encontra disponível em todos os serviços de streaming de música.
Com novas versões das canções originais do álbum "Brat", lançado em junho, e de uma canção adicional do disco de remisturas "Brat and It's the Same But There's Three More Songs So It's Not", o registo conta com uma longa lista de estrelas - e não só da pop.
Antes do lançamento, Charli xcx revelou versões com Billie Eilish (“Guess”), Lorde (“Girl, So Confusing”) e Troye Sivan (“Talk Talk”), entre outros. "Brat and It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat" conta também com participações de Ariana Grande ("Sympathy Is a Knife"), Tinashe ("B2b"), Julian Casablancas ("Mean girls"), Bon Iver ("I think about it all the time") ou dos The 1975 com Jon Hopkins (“I Might Say Something Stupid").
ALINHAMENTO:
01. 360 featuring robyn & yung lean
02. Club classics featuring BB Trickz
03. Sympathy is a knife featuring ariana grande
04. I might say something stupid featuring the 1975 & jon hopkins
05. Talk talk featuring troye sivan
06. Von dutch a. g. cook remix featuring addison rae
07. Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek
08. Rewind featuring bladee
09. So I featuring a.g. cook
10. Girl, so confusing featuring lorde
11. Apple featuring the japanese house
12. B2b featuring tinashe
13. Mean girls featuring julian casablancas
14. I think about it all the time featuring bon iver
15. 365 featuring shygirl
16. Guess featuring billie eilish
