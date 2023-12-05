Fim do ano é sinónimo de balanços. Como é tradição, a revista Rolling Stone revelou a sua lista dos 50 melhores álbuns de 2023.

O top é liderado por "SOS", de SZA, que se estreia em Portugal em 2024 com um concerto no Primavera Sound do Porto. Já o segundo lugar pertence ao grupo boygenius, que lançou o disco "the record" este ano.

A lista da Rolling Stone destaca ainda, por exemplo, os álbuns de Olivia Rodrigo ("GUTS", em quarto lugar), Mitski ("The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We", em sétimo lugar), Lana Del Rey ("id you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd", em 21.º lugar) ou de Troye Sivan ("Something To Give Each Other", em 34.º lugar)

LISTA COMPLETA:

50. Dominic Fike – Sunburn

49. Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World

48. Gunna – a Gift & a Curse

47. L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog

46. Everything But the Girl – Fuse

45. Kylie Minogue – Tension

44. Jenny Lewis – Joy’all

43. Megan Moroney – LUCKY

42. Samory-I – Strength

41. U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess

40. Kara Jackson – Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?

39. Veeze – Ganger

38. KAYTRAMINÉ – KAYTRAMINÉ

37. Asake – Work Of Art

36. Water From Your Eyes – Everyone’s Crushed

35. Drake – For All The Dogs

34. Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other

33. NewJeans – Get Up

32. Bad Bunny – nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

31. Model/Actriz – Dogsbody

30. Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

29. Kali Uchis – Red Moon In Venus

28. Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

27. Wednesday – Rat Saw God

26. Amaarae – Fountain Baby

25. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

24. Kesha – Gag Order

23. Christine and the Queens – PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE

22. Young Nudy – Gumbo

21. Lana Del Rey – Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

20. Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

19. JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown – SCARING THE HOES

18. Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!

17. ANOHNI and the Johnsons – My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross

16. Becky G – ESQUINAS

15. Sufjan Stevens – Javelin

14. KAROL G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

13. Noname – Sundial

12. Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

11. Blondshell – Blondshell

10. Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

9. Victoria Monét – JAGUAR II

8. billy woods & Kenny Segal – Maps

7. Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

6. Paramore – This Is Why

5. Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

4. Lil Yachty – Let’s Start Here.

3. Tainy – DATA

2. boygenius – the record

1. SZA – SOS