Fim do ano é sinónimo de balanços. Como é tradição, a revista Rolling Stone revelou a sua lista dos 50 melhores álbuns de 2023.
O top é liderado por "SOS", de SZA, que se estreia em Portugal em 2024 com um concerto no Primavera Sound do Porto. Já o segundo lugar pertence ao grupo boygenius, que lançou o disco "the record" este ano.
A lista da Rolling Stone destaca ainda, por exemplo, os álbuns de Olivia Rodrigo ("GUTS", em quarto lugar), Mitski ("The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We", em sétimo lugar), Lana Del Rey ("id you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd", em 21.º lugar) ou de Troye Sivan ("Something To Give Each Other", em 34.º lugar)
LISTA COMPLETA:
50. Dominic Fike – Sunburn
49. Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World
48. Gunna – a Gift & a Curse
47. L’Rain – I Killed Your Dog
46. Everything But the Girl – Fuse
45. Kylie Minogue – Tension
44. Jenny Lewis – Joy’all
43. Megan Moroney – LUCKY
42. Samory-I – Strength
41. U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess
40. Kara Jackson – Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
39. Veeze – Ganger
38. KAYTRAMINÉ – KAYTRAMINÉ
37. Asake – Work Of Art
36. Water From Your Eyes – Everyone’s Crushed
35. Drake – For All The Dogs
34. Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other
33. NewJeans – Get Up
32. Bad Bunny – nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
31. Model/Actriz – Dogsbody
30. Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
29. Kali Uchis – Red Moon In Venus
28. Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
27. Wednesday – Rat Saw God
26. Amaarae – Fountain Baby
25. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
24. Kesha – Gag Order
23. Christine and the Queens – PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE
22. Young Nudy – Gumbo
21. Lana Del Rey – Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
20. Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
19. JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown – SCARING THE HOES
18. Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!
17. ANOHNI and the Johnsons – My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross
16. Becky G – ESQUINAS
15. Sufjan Stevens – Javelin
14. KAROL G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
13. Noname – Sundial
12. Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
11. Blondshell – Blondshell
10. Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
9. Victoria Monét – JAGUAR II
8. billy woods & Kenny Segal – Maps
7. Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
6. Paramore – This Is Why
5. Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
4. Lil Yachty – Let’s Start Here.
3. Tainy – DATA
2. boygenius – the record
1. SZA – SOS
