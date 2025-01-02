2025 promete ser um ano de muita música nova, especialmente na pop. Nos próximos meses, Lady Gaga, Lana del Rey, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd ou Tate McRae vão lançar os seus muitos aguardados álbuns e prometem competir nos primeiros lugares dos tops dos serviços de streaming.
Até maio, Ringo Starr, Franz Ferdinand, James, Inhaler ou Ozzy Osbourne também vão apresentar novos discos, já com datas de lançamento confirmadas.
E Taylor Swift? As teorias são muitas, mas ainda não há confirmação. A cantora norte-americana deverá lançar nos próximos meses "Reputation (Taylor's Version)", a regravação do disco editado em 10 de novembro de 2017, e a nova edição do seu álbum de estreia.
LISTA DE LANÇAMENTOS
JANEIRO
3 de janeiro:
- Lil Baby – WHAM (Who Hard As Me)
5 de janeiro:
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MÁS FOTos
8 de janeiro:
- BSS – TELEPARTY
10 de janeiro:
- Ringo Starr – Look Up
- Franz Ferdinand – The Human Fear
24 de janeiro:
- Kane Brown – The High Road
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Eric Cannata (of Young the Giant) – Holding Onto the Holy
- Eric Clapton – Meanwhile
- FKA twigs – Eusexua
- Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness
- The Verve – This Is Music: The Singles (20th Anniversary Edition)
31 de janeiro:
- James – James, Live at the Acropolis
FEVEREIRO
7 de fevereiro:
- Dream Theater – Parasomnia
- George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners – Porter’s Pocket
- Inhaler – Open Wide
- Olly Alexander (dos Years & Years) – Polari
14 de fevereiro:
- Alessia Cara – Love & Hyperbole
21 de fevereiro:
- Tate McRae – So Close to What
- Sam Fender – People Watching
28 de fevereiro:
- LISA – Alter Ego
- Panda Bear – Sinister Grift
Sem data exata:
- Lady Gaga – LG7
MARÇO
14 de março:
- Florence + The Machine – Symphony of Lungs (BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall) - lançamento da versão física
- Ozzy Osbourne – See You on the Other Side V2.0
21 de março:
- James Arthur – Pisces
ABRIL
4 de abril:
- Yann Tiersen – Rathlin from a Distance | The Liquid Hour
MAIO
21 de maio:
- Lana Del Rey – The Right Person Will Stay
OUTROS LANÇAMENTOS JÁ ANUNCIADOS (sem data):
- Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness
- Joe Jonas – Music for People Who Believe In Love
- Megan Thee Stallion – Megan: Act III
- Playboi Carti – I Am Music
- Summer Walker – Finally Over It
- Ye – Bully
-
TONY CARREIRA08 e 09 marMEO ARENA
-
MEO MARÉS VIVAS 202518 A 20 JULHOVILA NOVA DE GAIA
-
SILENCE 4 - 30 ANOSDe 13 a 15 novSUPER BOCK ARENA / PAVILHÃO ROSA MOTA
-
ANDRÉ RIEU E A SUA ORQUESTRA JOHANN STRAUSS29 e 30 out 2026MEO ARENA
Comentários