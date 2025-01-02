2025 promete ser um ano de muita música nova, especialmente na pop. Nos próximos meses, Lady Gaga, Lana del Rey, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd ou Tate McRae vão lançar os seus muitos aguardados álbuns e prometem competir nos primeiros lugares dos tops dos serviços de streaming.

Até maio, Ringo Starr, Franz Ferdinand, James, Inhaler ou Ozzy Osbourne também vão apresentar novos discos, já com datas de lançamento confirmadas.

E Taylor Swift? As teorias são muitas, mas ainda não há confirmação. A cantora norte-americana deverá lançar nos próximos meses "Reputation (Taylor's Version)", a regravação do disco editado em 10 de novembro de 2017, e a nova edição do seu álbum de estreia.

LISTA DE LANÇAMENTOS

JANEIRO

3 de janeiro:

  • Lil Baby – WHAM (Who Hard As Me)

5 de janeiro:

  • Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MÁS FOTos

8 de janeiro:

  • BSS – TELEPARTY

10 de janeiro:

  • Ringo Starr – Look Up
  • Franz Ferdinand – The Human Fear

24 de janeiro:

  • Kane Brown – The High Road
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
  • Eric Cannata (of Young the Giant) – Holding Onto the Holy
  • Eric Clapton – Meanwhile
  • FKA twigs – Eusexua
  • Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness
  • The Verve – This Is Music: The Singles (20th Anniversary Edition)

31 de janeiro:

  • James – James, Live at the Acropolis

FEVEREIRO

7 de fevereiro:

  • Dream Theater – Parasomnia
  • George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners – Porter’s Pocket
  • Inhaler – Open Wide
  • Olly Alexander (dos Years & Years) – Polari

14 de fevereiro:

  • Alessia Cara – Love & Hyperbole

21 de fevereiro:

  • Tate McRae – So Close to What
  • Sam Fender – People Watching

28 de fevereiro:

  • LISA – Alter Ego
  • Panda Bear – Sinister Grift

Sem data exata:

  • Lady Gaga – LG7

MARÇO

14 de março:

  • Florence + The Machine – Symphony of Lungs (BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall) - lançamento da versão física
  • Ozzy Osbourne – See You on the Other Side V2.0

21 de março:

  • James Arthur – Pisces

ABRIL

4 de abril:

  • Yann Tiersen – Rathlin from a Distance | The Liquid Hour

MAIO

21 de maio:

  • Lana Del Rey – The Right Person Will Stay

OUTROS LANÇAMENTOS JÁ ANUNCIADOS (sem data):

  • Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness
  • Joe Jonas – Music for People Who Believe In Love
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Megan: Act III
  • Playboi Carti – I Am Music
  • Summer Walker – Finally Over It
  • Ye – Bully