Céline Dion continua a viajar pelo mundo com a sua nova digressão, "Courage World Tour", que termina em setembro de 2020. Nos concertos, que arrancaram há dois meses, a cantora canadiana tem apresentado os novos temas do seu próximo disco, "Courage".
Esta quarta-feira, a artista revelou um novo vídeo para o tema que dá nome ao álbum. No videoclip, Céline Dion canta sobre a solidão - em diversas entrevistas, a artista tem confessado que se sente sozinha depois da morte do marido.
O vídeo tem emocionado os fãs e soma centenas de partilhas nas redes sociais. No Youtube, nas primeiras hora, "Courage" foi visto por mais de 30 mil pessoas.
Veja o vídeo:
Letra de "Courage":
I think of you at least a hundred times
'Cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words
Just like you're there
I still come home from a long day
So much to talk about, so much to say
I love to think that we're still making plans
In conversations that'll never end
I need you to keep away the doubts
I'm staring in the face of something new
You're all I got to hold on to
So, courage, don't you dare fail me now
It's outta my hands but I won't let you go
There's no replacing the way you touched me
I still feel the rush
Sometimes it drowns me 'til I can't breathe
Thinking it's only in our memories
But, then…
