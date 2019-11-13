Céline Dion continua a viajar pelo mundo com a sua nova digressão, "Courage World Tour", que termina em setembro de 2020. Nos concertos, que arrancaram há dois meses, a cantora canadiana tem apresentado os novos temas do seu próximo disco, "Courage".

Esta quarta-feira, a artista revelou um novo vídeo para o tema que dá nome ao álbum. No videoclip, Céline Dion canta sobre a solidão - em diversas entrevistas, a artista tem confessado que se sente sozinha depois da morte do marido.

O vídeo tem emocionado os fãs e soma centenas de partilhas nas redes sociais. No Youtube, nas primeiras hora, "Courage" foi visto por mais de 30 mil pessoas.

Veja o vídeo:

Letra de "Courage":

I would be lying if I said: "I'm fine"

I think of you at least a hundred times

'Cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words

Just like you're there

I still come home from a long day

So much to talk about, so much to say

I love to think that we're still making plans

In conversations that'll never end

In conversations that'll never end

Courage, don't you dare fail me now

I need you to keep away the doubts

I'm staring in the face of something new

You're all I got to hold on to

So, courage, don't you dare fail me now