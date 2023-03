A visitor takes a picture with his mobile phone of an image designed with artificial intelligence by Berlin-based digital creator Julian van Dieken (C) inspired by Johannes Vermeer's painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on March 9, 2023. - Julian van Dieken's work made using artificial intelligence (AI) is part of the special installation of fans' recreations of Johannes Vermeer's painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" on display at the Mauritshuis museum. (Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

AFP or licensors